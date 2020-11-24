Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mumbai reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Notably, the city has crossed the milestone of conducting 18 lakh COVID-19 tests so far

Mumbai reports 939 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

1 min read . 10:50 PM IST PTI

  • With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 10,706, it said
  • A total of 404 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the last 24 hours

Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 939 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,77,446, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 939 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,77,446, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 10,706, it said.

With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 10,706, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A total of 404 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in the city to 2,52,903, the civic body said.

Notably, the city has crossed the milestone of conducting 18 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 10,666 due to the removal of 2,379 duplicate and out-of-town cases from the list during the reconciliation process, it said.

According to the civic body, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city came down to 218 days from over 300 days last week.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 0.32 per cent, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.