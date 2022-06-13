Mumbai detects three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants

On June 13, 1,803 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai, up from 1,745 the day before. In the previous 24 hours, two more COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the city. The city's recovery rate was 97 percent, while the case doubling rate was assessed at 513 days, indicating a substantial increase in daily cases over the last month, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Between June 2 and June 11, the overall growth rate was 0.134 percent.