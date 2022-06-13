Mumbai detects three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants

Mumbai detects three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
Mumbai has reported new cases of new variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.
Mumbai has reported new cases of new variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.
Mumbai has reported cases of new variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The latest genome sequencing at Kasturba hospital has identified three patients with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5.
Mumbai has reported cases of new variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The latest genome sequencing at Kasturba hospital has identified three patients with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5.
For the third day in a row, India has seen an increase in COVID-19 instances across the country, surpassing the 8000 level while reporting daily cases. According to current Union Health Ministry data, India has 8,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. According to figures from the Health Ministry, the country's active cases increased to 47,995 on Monday. According to data from the Health Ministry, ten Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
For the third day in a row, India has seen an increase in COVID-19 instances across the country, surpassing the 8000 level while reporting daily cases. According to current Union Health Ministry data, India has 8,084 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. According to figures from the Health Ministry, the country's active cases increased to 47,995 on Monday. According to data from the Health Ministry, ten Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, specialists have stated that the present increase in Covid-19 cases is not a sign of a "new wave," but rather a "anticipated fluctuation" during endemic predominance, citing the lack of mask use and low booster shot consumption as possible causes.
Meanwhile, specialists have stated that the present increase in Covid-19 cases is not a sign of a "new wave," but rather a "anticipated fluctuation" during endemic predominance, citing the lack of mask use and low booster shot consumption as possible causes.
They also stated that the recent spike is attributable to increased travel, social gatherings, and economic activity, all of which enhance the risk of the virus spreading.
They also stated that the recent spike is attributable to increased travel, social gatherings, and economic activity, all of which enhance the risk of the virus spreading.
On June 13, 1,803 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai, up from 1,745 the day before. In the previous 24 hours, two more COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the city. The city's recovery rate was 97 percent, while the case doubling rate was assessed at 513 days, indicating a substantial increase in daily cases over the last month, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Between June 2 and June 11, the overall growth rate was 0.134 percent.
On June 13, 1,803 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai, up from 1,745 the day before. In the previous 24 hours, two more COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the city. The city's recovery rate was 97 percent, while the case doubling rate was assessed at 513 days, indicating a substantial increase in daily cases over the last month, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Between June 2 and June 11, the overall growth rate was 0.134 percent.
According to BMC data, the number of daily cases in Mumbai increased by almost 950 percent from mid-May to June 12.
According to BMC data, the number of daily cases in Mumbai increased by almost 950 percent from mid-May to June 12.
More than 100 COVID-19 admissions were registered on June 12 in Mumbai, the highest single-day total in more than four months. Two fatalities were also recorded in Mumbai, both in people under the age of 40 with comorbidities. At 11 percent, Mumbai's positivity rate remained strong. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune account for over 90 percent of the cases in Maharashtra.
More than 100 COVID-19 admissions were registered on June 12 in Mumbai, the highest single-day total in more than four months. Two fatalities were also recorded in Mumbai, both in people under the age of 40 with comorbidities. At 11 percent, Mumbai's positivity rate remained strong. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune account for over 90 percent of the cases in Maharashtra.