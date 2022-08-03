The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin informed that Mumbai witnessed one more death on Wednesday, adding that the overall tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 11,25,740, while the death toll increased to 19,652
Amid concerns around Covid-19 cases, Mumbai on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, which is up from 329 a day ago. It is important to note that this is the highest daily count since July 9, according to local civic body.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin informed that Mumbai witnessed one more death, adding that overall tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 11,25,740, while the death toll increased to 19,652.
Notably, Mumbai registered the highest number of cases since July 9 when the daily tally stood at 499 while on July 12, as many as 420 new patients of the disease were detected in the financial capital, according to news agency PTI report. On Tuesday, the city had logged 329 Covid-19 cases, but no fresh death. As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794. A day before, 5,785 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.
Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,03,982 after 282 more people recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving the city with 2,106 active cases, said the bulletin. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1%. Of the 434 new Covid-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin. The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.025% between July 27 and August 2, while the case doubling rate was 2,830 days.
Meanwhile, with 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144, while the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.31% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49%, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.67%, according to the health ministry.
