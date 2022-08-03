Notably, Mumbai registered the highest number of cases since July 9 when the daily tally stood at 499 while on July 12, as many as 420 new patients of the disease were detected in the financial capital, according to news agency PTI report. On Tuesday, the city had logged 329 Covid-19 cases, but no fresh death. As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 10,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,52,794. A day before, 5,785 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}