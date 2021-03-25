Mumbai reports highest ever new coronavirus cases, 457 buildings sealed

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BMC said it has planned to increase the number of beds for treatment from 13,773 now, of which 5,140 are empty, to 21,000 in the next 15 days. He said the figure of 21,000 beds to fight the outbreak over the next six to eight weeks was reached by looking at a scenario where the number of cases per day in the metropolis reached 10,000, and by assuming some 15% people who showed symptoms would be treated institutionally. The BMC planned to increase the number of COVID-19 tests per day to 60,000, the official added.