Mumbai reports less than 500 Covid-19 cases for fifth consecutive day

In signs that the pandemic may be ebbing, civic data showed that the caseload doubling time had increased from 949 days on Thursday to 1,055 days on Friday.

As many as 367 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai, taking the cumulative tally to 10,53,413, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The civic body also said that 316 of the 367 new cases of cases detected, or 86%, were asymptomatic, adding that, in the last 24 hours, only 50 patients were hospitalized and 14 needed oxygen support.

This was the fifth consecutive day when Mumbai's fresh coronavirus infections have remained below 500.

In addition to this, one death was reported in the city during the day. With this, the death toll in Mumbai has reached 16,679.

In signs that the pandemic may be ebbing, civic data also showed that the caseload doubling time had increased from 949 days on Thursday to 1,055 days on Friday.

Further, while the positivity rate is 1.06%, the city is clear of containment zones and sealed buildings for the second consecutive day.

Only 1,116 of the 36,966 hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment are currently occupied.

Civic data revealed that 34,443 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, some 6,000 tests less than the previous day, which had taken the overall number of samples examined so far to 1,57,26,749.

The discharge of 841 people took the recovery count to 10,30,669, which is 98 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the city with 3,219 active cases, the civic official added.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between 4 to 10 February was 0.07%, he said. On 7 January, amid the third wave of the pandemic, Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases.

On the whole, Maharashtra reported 5,455 more Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the state was 10.29%.

The Pune administrative region recorded 1,578 new cases on Friday, followed by Nashik region (959), Nagpur (812), Mumbai (738), Akola (719) Aurangabad (174), Kolhapur (240) and Latur region (235 cases).

In addition to this, 63 people succumbed to the disease.

