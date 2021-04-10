The financial capital of India continues to report a huge surge in covid-19 cases. Today, Mumbai recorded 9,327 new covid-19 cases while the death toll reached 11,959 as 50 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,10,225.The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 13 days only.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is now 79 per cent, the civic body said, adding that the overall coronavirus growth rate has worsened to 2 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 34 days. With 8,474 patients discharged in the last 24 hours the total number of peoplewho recovered from the disease stands at 4,060,87.

There are 79 containment zones in the city, where 799 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus, it said.

Meanwhile,the weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge, has elicited a positive reponse from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

However, at some locations in the state, including some market areas in Mumbai, people were seen flouting social distancing and other norms by gathering at one place in large numbers.

The first weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The announcement about the weekend lockdown had been made on Sunday, when the state government also declared some other restrictions, like night curfew during the week days and prohibitory orders during the day time as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

In the country's financial capital, some areas like south Mumbai were completely deserted due to the lockdown. But people in some other pockets of the city, like the market areas in the central parts and some suburbs in the eastern parts, could be seen stepping out of their houses and also crowding at some points.

A large number of people were seen in Dadar vegetable market, with many of them not even wearing face masks, eyewitnesses said.

At many places in the city, people also made a beeline outside liquor shops.

Mumbai police have deployed personnel to ensure that people adhere to the rules.

