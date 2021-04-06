Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai reports over 10,000 new covid-19 cases, 740 buildings sealed

Mumbai reports over 10,000 new covid-19 cases, 740 buildings sealed

A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples of Dharavi residents. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
2 min read . 08:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The number of active patients in Mumbai is 77,495

India's financial capital Mumbai today recorded more than 10,000 new covid-19 cases, a day after night curfew was implemented in the city.

With 10,030 more infections recorded on Tuesday, the total tally of infections in Mumbai rose to 4,72,332, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 38 days.

With 31 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,828, according to the health bulletin.

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 77,495 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,82,004 with 7,019 recovering on Monday.

Amid the surge in cases, city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 740 buildings so far which contain five or more active cases in a single complex. There are 73 active containment zones in the city so far.

The city recorded its highest-ever single-day tally of 11,163 covid-19 on 04 April.

All beaches in Mumbai will remain shut for visitors till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the civic body announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued the order to this effect directing all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure that all the beaches remain shut throughout this month.

"In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on war footing," stated the circular.

The civic chief has also asked the Commissioner of Mumbai Police to direct police officers to help assistant commissioners of civic wards in implementing this order.

Announcing a new set of restrictions on Sunday in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government had stated that all beaches, gardens and public places will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

The government had said that local authorities can take a call on closing public places under their jurisdictions in case of crowding.

