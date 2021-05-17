Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai reports over 2-month low single-day Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths

Mumbai reports over 2-month low single-day Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths

Medic take swab sample for Covid-19 testing at APMC Vegetable Market in Navi Mumbai.
2 min read . 08:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The financial capital has reported around 300 fewer cases and 12 less fatalities as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,544 new cases and 60 deaths

Mumbai registered 1,240 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest single-day count since 9 March, and 48 more fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said today.

According to the city civic body's updated data, with the addition of 1,240 cases, the tally of coronavirus infection rose to 6,89,936, while the death toll increased to 14,308.

The financial capital has reported around 300 fewer cases and 12 less fatalities as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,544 new cases and 60 deaths.

Mumbai recorded less than 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row

This was also the fifth day in a row that Mumbai recorded less than 2,000 cases.

The city witnessed a decline in the daily coronavirus tests as only 17,640 Covid-19 samples, the lowest so far this month, were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done till now to 59,16,245.

The count of recovered patients outnumbered the new Covid-19 cases.

According to the BMC, 2,587 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 6,39,340.

The number of active Covid-19 cases dipped to 34,288, the civic body said.

The city has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 93%, it said.

Mumbai had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 cases in a day on April 4, while the maximum fatalities during the second Covid-19 wave - at 90 - were recorded May 1.

As per the BMC data, the city's average growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between May 9 and May 15 was 0.28%, while the doubling rate stood at 246 days.

According to the BMC, Mumbai has 77 active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where certain number of residents were found coronavirus positive) has dipped to 311.

