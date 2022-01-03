Mumbai reports over 8,000 Covid cases two days in a row1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 infections and with that the active tally in the city touched 37,274, city civic body said. This the second day in a row the city reported over 8,000 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 8036 new Covid cases.
The financial capital also saw 2 deaths today. And in the same time span, as many as 622 discharges were logged.
