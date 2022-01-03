Mumbai reports over 8,000 Covid cases two days in a row

Mumbai reports over 8,000 Covid cases two days in a row1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
- Active tally in the city rose to 37,274
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 infections and with that the active tally in the city touched 37,274, city civic body said. This the second day in a row the city reported over 8,000 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 8036 new Covid cases.
Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 infections and with that the active tally in the city touched 37,274, city civic body said. This the second day in a row the city reported over 8,000 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 8036 new Covid cases.
The financial capital also saw 2 deaths today. And in the same time span, as many as 622 discharges were logged.
The financial capital also saw 2 deaths today. And in the same time span, as many as 622 discharges were logged.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!