Home / News / India /  Mumbai reports over 8,000 Covid cases two days in a row

Mumbai reports over 8,000 Covid cases two days in a row

Active tally in the city rose to 37,274
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Active tally in the city rose to 37,274

Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 fresh COVID-19 infections and with that the active tally in the city touched 37,274, city civic body said. This the second day in a row the city reported over 8,000 cases. On Sunday, Mumbai logged 8036 new Covid cases.

The financial capital also saw 2 deaths today. And in the same time span, as many as 622 discharges were logged.

