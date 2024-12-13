A threatening email in Russian was sent to the Reserve Bank of India, warning to blow up the bank. A case has been filed at Mata Ramabai Marg police station, and an investigation is ongoing, according to Zone 1 DCP of Mumbai Police.

Hours after several schools in New Delhi reveives bomb threats, the official website of the Reserve Bank of India received a threatening email to "blow up the bank".

As reported by ANI, citing Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police, “A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station."

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

