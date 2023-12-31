Video of Mumbai restaurant's ant-garnished cocktail goes viral; netizens say, ‘going to be like China soon’
A video featuring a cocktail garnished with black ants has received backlash from netizens. The cocktail was shared on Instagram by a bartender, and is from a restaurant in Mumbai. The drink, called 'The Antz,' includes mezcal, tequila, grapefruit, vetiver, saline, and black ants.
A video shared on social media platform Instagram has faced backlash from netizen because it featured a cocktail with black ants. The cocktail has surfaced from a restaurant in Mumbai. The black ants have been shared as garnish for the beverage.
