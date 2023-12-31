comScore
Video of Mumbai restaurant's ant-garnished cocktail goes viral; netizens say, 'going to be like China soon'
Video of Mumbai restaurant's ant-garnished cocktail goes viral; netizens say, ‘going to be like China soon’

A video featuring a cocktail garnished with black ants has received backlash from netizens. The cocktail was shared on Instagram by a bartender, and is from a restaurant in Mumbai. The drink, called 'The Antz,' includes mezcal, tequila, grapefruit, vetiver, saline, and black ants.

(Screen grab from video) The cocktail called The Antz faced backlash on social media for using black ants
(Screen grab from video) The cocktail called The Antz faced backlash on social media for using black ants

A video shared on social media platform Instagram has faced backlash from netizen because it featured a cocktail with black ants. The cocktail has surfaced from a restaurant in Mumbai. The black ants have been shared as garnish for the beverage. 

The video has been shared by Instagram user Nitin Tewari, whose handle read mr.bartender. Tewari is a bartender and a content creator. 

The cocktail shared is from Seefah restaurant located on Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai. It was shared in October, 2023.

In the video, the vlogger not only relishes the beverage, describing it as "delicious," but also provides a sneak peek at the menu card, revealing the drink's name, 'The Antz.' This concoction comprises mezcal, tequila blanco, grapefruit, vetiver, saline, and, notably, the Black Antz.

"Cocktail with ants as garnish seefah_hillroad. Will you try this cocktail? Share this with your friend who loves cocktails and will be eager to try this cocktail," the caption read.

The vlogger expressed admiration for this drink and its garnish, emphasising that the ants added a "tasty and crispy" element. However, it didn't receive positive comments from internet users.

"Did they roast the ants, or was the crunch a raw texture?" a user said.

"No, not at all. I do not promote this, like to stupid things," another commented.

A third remarked, “We are going to be like China soon if we promote this. Guys need to be awake. I strongly recommend closing this type of bar."

"Killing life mercilessly, all for what? Garnishing? What have you stooped to?" a fourth asked.

There are places where drinks showcase snakes and green ants. In Vietnam, a unique beverage includes submerging an entire snake in wine. On the flip side, an authentic Australian drink named Ant Gin integrates green ants into its crafting process.

Published: 31 Dec 2023, 08:19 PM IST
