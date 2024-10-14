Mumbai news: A video showed a mob kicking and beating the man, while the victim's mother laid over his body to protect him from the angry crowd.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A 34-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by a mob in front of his family on Saturday. According to initial reports, the man was a member of Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS). man was killed after an altercation occurred with an auto rickshaw driver.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A video of the incident surfaced over the weekend. It shows a mob kicking and beating the man, while his mother laid over his body to protect him from the angry crowd.