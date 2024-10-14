Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai road rage: ‘MNS worker’ beaten to death in Malad east, mother lays over his body to protect– VIDEO

Livemint

Mumbai news: A video showed a mob kicking and beating the man, while the victim's mother laid over his body to protect him from the angry crowd.

Mumbai news: Screenshot from viral video.

A 34-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by a mob in front of his family on Saturday. According to initial reports, the man was a member of Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS). man was killed after an altercation occurred with an auto rickshaw driver.

A video of the incident surfaced over the weekend. It shows a mob kicking and beating the man, while his mother laid over his body to protect him from the angry crowd.

