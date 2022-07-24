Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in two years, says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the cement concretization (CC) of 236 kilometres of the metropolis' roads was underway for ₹2,200 crore. Another 423 kilometres of roads will be taken up in the financial year 2023-24. BMC's statement has come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting on Mumbai roads. CM Shinde directed the civic body to ensure people get relief from potholes, and civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal assured him that improvement of roads would be done soon.