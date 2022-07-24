Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in two years, says BMC

Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in two years, says BMC2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the cement concretization (CC) of 236 kilometres of the metropolis' roads was underway
Mumbai's civic body has claimed that the city's roads will become pothole-free in the next two years as the city's concretization works underway.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the cement concretization (CC) of 236 kilometres of the metropolis' roads was underway for ₹2,200 crore. Another 423 kilometres of roads will be taken up in the financial year 2023-24. BMC's statement has come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting on Mumbai roads. CM Shinde directed the civic body to ensure people get relief from potholes, and civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal assured him that improvement of roads would be done soon.
All cement concretization road works will be completed in the next two years, Chahal told the CM. As per the civic body, some 1000 kilometres of the 2055 kilometres of Mumbai's roads are already cement concretized.
Separately, the BMC recently gave a report about the Mumbai coastal road projects. The civic body said that 58% of the total work has been completed so far.
A total of 107 hectares out of the total 111 hectares of reclamation have been completed constituting 97% of the project. Similarly, 70% of work on the sea wall has also been completed. Out of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 40% constitute 70 units.
Under the project, tunnels of 2.070 kilometres each are being constructed on both sides. The tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Netaji Subhash Marg (Marin Drive) has already been completed, the Mumbai civic body said. While 39% of the work on the other side of the tunnel is also finished, it added.
The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023.
Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated ₹3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project. As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17%. It is the highest allocation done by the BMC in this year's budget. The Mumbai civic body allocated 15% of the capital for the health sector, followed by traffic and road improvement (12%), bridges (9%), stormwater drains (8%), and Goregaon-Mulund Link road (7%), respectively.
