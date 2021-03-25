More than two lakh people have been penalised for not wearing masks in Mumbai since 20 February so far despite the spike in coronavirus cases and a fine of ₹4.06 crore has been collected, the Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

" ₹four crore fine was collected from two lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask," Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said.

"While 50% of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities," he said, adding that the drive would continue.

So far, 7,500 Mumbai Police officials have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 99 others have lost their lives.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections.

There are 39 active containment zones in the city, which include slums and chawls, while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there, the civic body has said.

The worst affected state in terms of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday.

The state presently has 2,48,604 active COVID-19 cases while the total number of cases registered so far is 25,64,881. Over 53,000 people have lost their lives to the disease so far.

