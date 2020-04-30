Home > News > India > Mumbai's count of Covid-19 cases jumps to 6875; death toll 290

MUMBAI : With the addition of 417 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, the number of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai city rose to 6,875, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the metroplis went up to 290 as 20 more persons died due to the infection, it said.

According to the civic body, 45 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday, taking up the number of recovered cases to 1,472.

As many as 498 suspected patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, the BMC said.

Sources in the civic body said 1,459 containment zones have been created in the city, where at least one coronavirus positive or suspected patient found.

