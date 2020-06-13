Mumbai's Covid-19 doubling rate at 25 days, 94% ventilators in use: BMC

Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in Mumbai, the Indian city most affected by Covid-19, are operating at 99% capacity and 94% of ventilators in the country's financial hub are currently in use, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on late Friday.

According to the city-specific statistics tweeted by Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mumbai, the Covid-19 doubling rate is now 25 days and average daily growth rate has gone down to 2.76%.

As of Friday, there were 28,163 active Covid-19 cases in the city and total number of recoveries stood at 25,152. The percentage of positive cases in the city stands at 21.79%.

Today's active #COVID19 positive cases within @mybmc are 28163 and total discharged cases are 25152. And here is Mumbai COVID19 status of yesterday 11th June. Doubling rate is now 25 days and average daily growth rate has gone down to 2.76%. pic.twitter.com/wLYJUJtVql — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) June 12, 2020

As of Friday afternoon, 74% of the 17,732 beds have been occupied. 497 of the 530 ventilators are in use while 1,167 of the 1,181 beds are in use.

76% of the available 5,260 O2 beds are currently in use. Across the city there are a further 10,450 beds in Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) and Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) to treat patients classified as either "moderately ill" or "severely ill". Of these, 9,098 beds (or 87 per cent) are occupied.

2,97,211 people are currently in home quarantine in the city while 1,04,530 people are in institutional quarantine.

There are 810 active containment zones in the mega city while 4,627 building are currently under seal.

"Maharashtra has capacity to test 38,000 samples per day for Covid-19 but only 14,000 tests are conducted. Mumbai has capacity to test 12,000 samples per day but only 4,000 tests happen. Govt is trying to keep number of cases low by testing less number of samples," said former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

