Mumbai's deputy municipal commissioner dies of Covid-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is struggling to contain the transmission of the covid-19 pandemic and handling the treatment of the affected people in the country’s worst-hit city Mumbai, on Tuesday, lost its own deputy municipal commissioner Shirish Dixit due to the infection caused by the deadly corona virus.

Dixit was declared dead on Tuesday morning after his family members informed the authorities about his health as he was not feeling well.

He was asymptomatic and was pronounced dead when a team of officers reached his residence on Tuesday.

Mumbai, one of the wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities in the country, has emerged as the epicentre of covid-19, with the number of cases crossing the 50,000 mark on Monday.

Active cases in the city are at 26,345 while the death toll stands at 1,702. After Mumbai, Thane reported the most number of cases at 13,528 with 8,110 active cases and total 336 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is 46.28% while the mortality rate is at 3.57%.

On Tuesday, the BMC revised the guidelines with regards to steps to be taken for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of the lockdown. As per new guidelines, shops will be allowed to stay open for full working hours for six days a week, except for market complexes and malls.

However, shops will remain closed on Sundays. Earlier, shops were permitted to open till 5 pm only.

As of 9 June, a total of 55 BMC employees have passed away due to corona virus infection and more than 1,700 BMC employees have tested positive for covid-19.

A data released by the state health ministry on 8 June showed that the number of covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 88,528, which is more than the count recorded in the whole of China.

Dixit, 55, has served as the chief engineer in the water supply department of BMC.

BMC has been creating a number of facilities in Mumbai to deal with the rising number of covid-19 cases and treatment of the affected citizens in Mumbai. Also, like other district commissioners in the state, it is the BMC commissioner’s office that is given the authority to decide what type of services and businesses can be kept suspended and what type of activities should be allowed in Mumbai during the ongoing lockdown induced by covid-19.

“While ensuring that people do not have to go too far for getting themselves tested, the state will also work on ensuring that these testing facilities are available for them at affordable rates," said Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening.

Thackeray has announced 'Mission Begin Again' as a part of the government’s strategy to lift the ongoing lockdown and restrictions in a phased manner.

On Tuesday, Thackeray inaugurated the Virology Laboratory in the District General Hospital of Ratnagiri and said, “Henceforth, the pace of testing for COVID-19 will increase. This will benefit everyone in the district."

“The state government is working on enhancing health infrastructure during the lockdown. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there were just 2 labs in the State, but now there are 85. This happened because we converted a threat into an opportunity," said Thackeray on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal met with Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar to discuss the measures being taken to combat coronavirus in the city.

