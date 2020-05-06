Mumbai's landmark projects escape budget cuts

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government may have announced deep cuts in all capital expenditure projects, but infrastructure plans in the capital have emerged unscathed. Mumbai’s ability to package its infrastructure projects attractively to multilateral lending agencies and formal lending institutions means that the state’s landmark projects have been spared budget cuts.

Projects such as the expansion of the Mumbai Metro line 3 ( ₹30,000 crore), the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project ( ₹90,000 crore), and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link ( ₹14,260 crore) are off-budget projects funded by foreign multinational agencies, most prominently by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The state government achieved financial closure for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway Samruddhi Corridor ( ₹50,000 crore) using a formal banking consortium, led by State Bank of India, while the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai independently funds the ₹14,000 crore coastal road project connecting south Mumbai with the city’s western suburbs and is unaffected by the budget cuts.

On Sunday, the state government announced a 67% cut in its spending for developmental works this fiscal year, in view of the estimated revenue losses because of the lockdown. Only 33% of the total outlay for scheme expenditure of around ₹1.15 lakh crore for this fiscal year will be released by March 2021.

State chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the government resolution announcing the cut in expenditure on development schemes and curbs on recruitment. “The departments should undertake a review of ongoing schemes and take a call on their deferment or the cancellation. This will be applicable even to those schemes decided by the state cabinet before March 31, 2020. No new schemes be proposed," the government resolution stated.

The impact of the budget cut, for now, will only extend to minor projects within the city, such as state roads, repairs and maintenance of bridges, some public welfare schemes and establishment costs. A spokesperson for the state government said departments will have to submit their proposals within a week on where cuts can be made.

“Given the scale and volume of large infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, the state has been able to attract funding from multilateral agencies. Maharashtra is among the top three states spending on infrastructure in India," Rajeshwar Burla, vice-president, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said.

One of the areas that will be affected is affordable housing, where two-thirds of the funding is split between the Centre and the state, Burla added.

“Road improvement work from the state public works department (PWD) will be affected. The department had awarded more than 100 such projects this fiscal year through the hybrid annuity model. That sharp cut in the capex budget means many of these will be affected," he said.

All major projects are funded independently and will not be affected by the cut in budget, said Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra Public Works Department, told Mint.

"In some projects, the government will have to inject a little equity over the course of the project or will have to give bank guarantees. But the funding for the projects themselves won't be affected, he said.

However, minor road projects under PWD will be affected. "We have to reduce the number of road projects for building and repair to one-third," he said.

