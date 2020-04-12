Mumbai’s Taj Hotel employees test positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI : Some members of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the Taj Hotel chain, on Saturday tested positive for covid-19. While IHCL did not confirm the number of employees who have been affected, it confirmed that these employees have been hospitalized.

Reportedly, of 500 employees who were tested for coronavirus, at least six employees working at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel in south Mumbai have tested positive.

“Those who have tested positive mostly were asymptomatic showing absolutely no signs of illness. However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) norms and guidelines issued by the local Government authorities," IHCL spokesperson said.

Taj Mahal Palace and Tower does not have any guests presently and only minimal staff in areas like housekeeping, security, maintenance and staff dining are present to ensure the upkeep and maintenance of the hotel, the spokesperson added.

Since the nationwide lockdown started, IHCL, the hospitality business of Tata Sons has opened the doors of their luxurious hotel chain of The Taj Group for medical fraternity, health workers treating covid-19 cases in Mumbai. The company has offered its facilities across Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center.

The IHCL has also provided nearly 4 lakh meals till date to doctors, health workers and migrant workers. Due to such initiatives, the company had ramped up testing requirements for its employees. “In keeping with our values of being a responsible company and as a matter of abundant precaution, we have been proactively ramping up testing criteria for our employees, especially those who are in the front lines at these times," the spokesperson said.

