Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel has received a bomb threat call from Pakistan following which the security has been beefed up in the area. "Security tightened outside Taj Hotel and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Mumbai Police.

Security tightened outside Taj Hotel & nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mu5Uf6qzCf — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

On 26 November 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai in which Taj Hotel was also targeted. In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in the financial capital. Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged to death on 21 November 2012.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated