Mumbai's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat, call traced to Pakistan

On 26 November 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai in which Taj Hotel was also targeted. In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in the financial capital. Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged to death on 21 November 2012.