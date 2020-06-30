Mumbai's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat, call traced to Pakistan

Mumbai's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat, call traced to Pakistan1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
- Mumbai’s Taj Hotel has received a bomb threat call from Pakistan
- Police forces have tightened security around Mumbai’s Taj Hotel
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel has received a bomb threat call from Pakistan following which the security has been beefed up in the area. "Security tightened outside Taj Hotel and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Mumbai Police.
Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel has received a bomb threat call from Pakistan following which the security has been beefed up in the area. "Security tightened outside Taj Hotel and nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs," news agency ANI tweeted quoting Mumbai Police.
On 26 November 2008, there was a terrorist attack in Mumbai in which Taj Hotel was also targeted. In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in the financial capital. Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged to death on 21 November 2012.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated