New Delhi: Director Sanjay Gupta’s crime thriller Mumbai Saga had crossed the ₹10 crore mark at last count, with business of ₹3.50 crore on Sunday alone, when restrictions and curfews were in place in several parts of the country.

Trade website Box Office India said the film showed good turnout in the afternoon shows on Sunday across Maharashtra. Single screen cinemas recorded 40-50% occupancy with 50% cap on seating. The film, featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, would have made more money had there been no occupancy restrictions in place.

"Mumbai Saga stays steady on day four (Monday). Decline on Monday (vis-à-vis Friday): 47.16%. Needs to maintain the momentum from Tuesday to Thursday," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

To be sure, Mumbai Saga had managed Rs. 2.75 crore on its opening day. The film, in fact, beat the first collections of Roohi that had made a little over ₹2.5 crore, thanks especially to the Mahashivratri holiday on its opening day last week and the pent-up demand among the youth for the first mainstream film from Bollywood in months.

Box Office India pointed out that the film managed good occupancy and even some houseful shows (at 50% capacity) towards the evening and at night on its opening day, especially in single screens. The gangster film has particular draw for Maharashtra, say trade experts. The state that is currently leading the second covid wave with lockdowns in districts of Nagpur and Thane notched up better numbers than it had for Roohi, making for the best opening yet in the post-covid period. The film also saw good numbers from Andhra Pradesh, the Nizam region and Bihar.

Further good news for the film comes from the fact that word-of-mouth is positive among those who have braved a visit to theatres and considering the paucity of releases right now, there is a chance for it to play longer in cinemas than under ordinary circumstances, with the hope that covid cases gradually dip.

