Mumbai: SBI employee shot dead by 2 unidentified persons in bank

Pravind Padwal, Additional CP, North Region
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

The ACP informed that the two persons collected about 2.5 lakhs from the cashier and fled away.

A State Bank of India (SBI) contractual employee died after being shot by two unidentified persons at the bank's Dahisar branch in Mumbai, informed Pravind Padwal, Additional CP, North Region on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Padwal said, "One SBI contract employee died after being shot by two unidentified persons at bank's Dahisar branch. One of them opened fire at the employee."

The ACP informed that the two persons collected about 2.5 lakhs from the cashier and fled away.

"A total of eight teams have been constituted to search for them," Pravind Padwal added.

Further investigation is underway. 

