Mumbai School Holiday: Private, govt schools and colleges to remain shut on July 6 as IMD issues orange alert

A holiday has been declared at all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday (July 6) due to heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

"In view of this Orange alert issued by the IMD and keeping the safety of students in mind, a holiday has been declared on Monday, July 6, 2026, for all government, private, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools and colleges in Mumbai," the BMC said in a statement on Sunday.

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However, government and private offices will function as usual, the Mumbai civic body said, as per news agency ANI.

Incessant rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, on Sunday, hampering mundane life. Severe waterlogging was reported in several districts.

IMD issues orange, red, yellow alert on July 6 The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert for the metropolis, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (Orange alert) in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik and Kolhapur

A red alert has been issued in parts of Raigad, Pune and Satara, while a yellow alert has been issued in districts including Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Chandrapur.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai received more than 265 mm of rainfall and over 227 mm in the suburbs during the last 24 hours (till 6 pm on Sunday).

Severe waterlogging was reported in Navi Mumbai's Chirner village, with locals claiming to have killed at least 12 snakes on Saturday, ANI reported.

In Mumbai, a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a shop in Kurla amid gusty winds and heavy rainfall, marking yet another rain-related fatality in the city. The deceased, identified as Yunus Kundawala (63), was rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Reacting to the incident, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the victim's family and said a probe would be conducted to ascertain why the tree had not been identified as a potential hazard.

"We will not support the municipal administration in any wrongdoing. An inquiry will be conducted to determine why this was overlooked. For now, we have announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the family, and as Mayor, I--along with the entire BMC--stand in solidarity with them," Tawde said.

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport Flight operations were also hit for an hour at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Four IndiGo flights were cancelled, and 13 arriving aircraft of various operators were diverted to nearby airports as heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday, sources said.

The 13 flights that were diverted due to bad weather, however, landed back in Mumbai later, they added.

Mumbai Mayor's appeal to residents Calling for preventive measures, the Mayor said the BMC had ordered a citywide audit of trees, particularly old trees and those located along cement concrete roads, besides an audit of manholes to ensure covers and safety grilles are in place.

"An audit of the trees is indeed necessary. As Mayor, I held a review meeting to call for an audit of all trees across the BMC area, including those alongside CC roads and the city's older trees aged 50-60 years or more. We have also ordered an audit of all manholes to check for covers and safety grilles," she said.

Appealing to citizens to remain cautious, Tawde urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, citing heavy rainfall, strong winds and high tide conditions. "My appeal to Mumbaikars is this: step out only if you have essential work. People go to the seaside for recreation. I saw children being made to sit on the sea walls. That is extremely dangerous. With the high tide, going there is unsafe. Unless it is necessary, do not venture out without a reason," she said.