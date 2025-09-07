Mumbai schools closed for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday on September 8? Check here

Milad-un-Nabi, also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, was celebrated across the country on Friday, September 5.

Milad-un-Nabi was also listed as a holiday in the Gazetted holidays list, indicating that government and private schools and offices were to remain closed for the day.

However, in Mumbai and its suburbs, the public holiday was shifted to Monday, September 8, to avoid a clash with Ganesh Chaturthi processions across the state.

“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state, it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.

The September 5 holiday was unchanged for other districts in the state. Hence, schools and government offices in Mumbai were open on September 5.

Mumbai schools closed for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday on September 8? Yes, Mumbai schools will remain closed on Monday, September 8, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The schools, government and private, will remain closed on Monday in Mumbai and its suburbs because the September 5 holiday was postponed to September 8.

What else will remain closed in Mumbai on September 8? Government offices, money market, and banking operations will be closed in Mumbai on September 8 for the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday.

However, the stock markets will remain functional on Monday.

Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday moved? The Maharashtra government shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on 8 September.

The change was made to “maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi,” 6 September, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha idols were immersed in water following public processions.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam, and is celebrated by Muslims across the world.