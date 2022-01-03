Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till 31 January in view of the rising cases of coronavirus. However, schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 11,877 new Covid-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state reported nine fatalities, which increased the overall COVID-19 toll to 1,41,542. Maharashtra is now left with 42,024 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the new 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, it said.

However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the number of new cases detected in the city on Sunday was 8,063. The Mumbai region including satellite cities and neighbouring districts reported 10,394 infections — nearly 90 per cent of the total cases in the state.

The Mumbai civic body data showed the city had reported 809 cases on December 27, which meant the tally jumped by almost 10 times as on Sunday. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 9,170 cases.

