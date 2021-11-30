Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mumbai schools reopening date deferred amid Omicron Covid variant threat

Mumbai schools reopening date deferred amid Omicron Covid variant threat

The Directorate of Education said that the Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi
1 min read . 01:36 PM IST Livemint

Mumbai: Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, said BMC

Mumbai schools which were to reopen from tomorrow December 1 will continue to remain shut till December 14.  The reopening has been deferred in view of the emergence of a new covid variant Omicron. Now, Classes 1 to 7  will now resume from December 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

“Schools for classes 1-7 will now reopen from December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world." said BMC, news agency ANI tweeted.

As of now, no Omicron cases have been reported in India. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases.

The Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and ensure augmentation of health infrastructure.

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a 'variant of concern'.

