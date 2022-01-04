Mumbai: Schools shut till Jan 31 for classes 1 to 9 & 11 as Covid cases shoot up

Mumbai's civic body has decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31 due to the latest surge in coronavirus cases, including the Omicron variant. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in-person. In fact, Class 9 and Class 11 students can also attend the schools after receiving Covid vaccine doses as part of the inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group.

Yesterday, India expanded its Covid vaccination drive, covering the 15 to 18 age group. According to the BMC, 6,115 children were administered the vaccine against Covid-19 on the first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in Mumbai. Of these, 4,806 teenagers were inoculated at BMC-run centres, 148 at government facilities, and 1,161 at private centres, the civic body added.

The vaccine option for this age group is only Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27. With this, the number of inoculated citizens in Mumbai reached 1,80,72,902, of which 80,97,064 have taken both doses.

The number of daily cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, but the BMC is working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis, Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner said.

“Out of 30,500 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 3,500 beds are currently occupied. Also, adequate oxygen supply, medicines, ventilators, ICU, facility, and hospital beds are available," the civic official said.

Currently, 90% of the coronavirus patients are asymptomatic and only 4 to 5% of patients are being admitted to hospitals and the number of serious cases is negligible, he added.

Kakani said as compared to the previous two waves of Covid-19, there has been no significant surge in the infection among children so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.