Mumbai: Schools shut till Jan 31 for classes 1 to 9 & 11 as Covid cases shoot up

Mumbai's civic body has decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31 due to the latest surge in coronavirus cases, including the Omicron variant. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in-person. In fact, Class 9 and Class 11 students can also attend the schools after receiving Covid vaccine doses as part of the inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group.

