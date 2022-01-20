With daily COVID cases on a decline in Mumbai, city municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday announced that schools for classes 1 to 12 will resume from Monday. In-person or offline classes will resume in pre-primary schools too, the commissioner said.

"All schools in Mumbai shall open from Monday," Chahal said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the state government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24.

As Omicron cases increased and overall caseload began to spiral from the last week of December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had closed the schools barring classes 10 and 12 from January 3, 2022. However, the daily cases started declinin during the past few days.

On Thursday, Mumbai registered 5,708 new cases of coronavirus, which is 5% lower than yesterday. The city also saw 12 deaths and 15,440 recoveries in a span of 24 hours.

Mumbai's positivity rate has marginally surged to 10.72% while the city has 22,103 active Covid-19 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

