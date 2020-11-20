Mumbai schools won't open on 23 Nov, to remain shut till 31 Dec

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai , all schools under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain closed till 31 December.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23."

However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra can reopen on Monday following all necessary Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

The Maharashtra government had made it mandatory for teachers to undergo Covid tests. It had also issued guidelines that allowed students to continue studying from home and those looking to attend school had to submit a letter of consent from their parents.

Earlier, the schools in the city were earlier scheduled to reopen on 23 November.

The Mumbai civic body officials have said the move reflects apprehensions over a possible second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the city.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 instead of February or March due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," Gaikwad said.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May," Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 5,535 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 17,63,055.

As the deadly virus claimed 154 lives, the fatality count reached 46,356.

As many as 5,860 patients were discharged in the state. With this, the state's recovery count increased to 16,35,971.

Now, the active patients in the state is at 79,738.

Mumbai also reported 924 positive cases during the daytime, which pushed its overall case count to 2,72,455, while its death toll rose to 10,627 as 12 patients succumbed to the infection.

