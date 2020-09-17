Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbai police imposed Section 144 under the CrPC from midnight to contain the Covid-19 spread.

"Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places..." the order stated.

DCP Operations issued an order under Sec 144 CrPC yesterday, applicable in Mumbai city up to 30 September.

"It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police," said DCP PRO.

Under Section 144, Mumbai Police imposed restrictions on movement and gathering in the city but said that unlock exemptions remain.

Movement of one person or people prohibited except for listed emergency and non-emergency services, Mumbai Police added. Government/Semi-Government agencies and their officials on duty are permitted during this order.

Food, vegetables, ration, milk booth and other stores to remain open.

Banking, Stock Exchange, Clearing Corporation, depositories, Stock Brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be permitted to function.

Hospital, medicine, pharma, pathology laboratories, medical nursing colleges and more will also be open.

Trucks or tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services.

Other establishments providing essential services such as Telephone, internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil, media services, e-commerce delivery and other activities related to essential and non-essential commodities are allowed as well.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,603 new cases, raising the total count to 4,14,377.

A total of 14,378 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, state health department said.

With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said.

A total of 17,559 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,92,832, it said, adding that the state now has 2,97,125 active cases.





