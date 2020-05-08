Mumbai seeing community spread of covid- 19: top health official

MUMBAI: With the number of covid-19 infections ballooning in Mumbai, a senior state health officer has said the the city is witnessing community spread of the virus although the lockdown has slowed its pace considerably.

“Community spread of covid-19 has been noticed in many parts of the country and it’s there in Mumbai for the last few weeks," Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra state epidemiologist, told Mint in a phone interview. “The government has already accepted this. About 35-40% of the population in large cities lives in slums, where it is difficult to observe social distancing. It is difficult to control the transmission here," he said.

Majority of Mumbai’s cases continue to emerge from the slums in Worli-Prabhadevi, Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla and Byculla. For a while now, the city’s corporation has stopped stating whether new infections have been traced to a particular patient with contact or travel history.

So far, Mumbai has reported 11,394 positive cases and 437 deaths. The daily count of deaths reached its highest so far this week at 43 on Thursday.

Community transmission is stage three of a disease outbreak, where the source of new infections cannot be traced to a particular individual and a patient is believed to have caught the infection from within the community. The community transmission stage comes after the first import stage, where patients bring an infection from foreign parts, and local transmission, where each new positive patient’s source of infection can be traced to another positive patient with travel history.

Experts say that the acknowledgement of community transmission of the virus allows stricter implementation of protections for healthcare workers and the general population and means that testing and screening for the virus needs to be expanded.

“In Mumbai, there are already cases where you can’t know the link of the case, that is, from where the patient acquired the infection," Awate said. “When it becomes difficult to trace those links, it means community spread is there. However, the lockdown has helped reduce the transmission rate. In the last month, the doubling rate has slowed down. Earlier, it took days for the total number of cases to double, now it takes 9-10 days. The R0 (R-naught), the number of people that each positive patient infects, is 2-3."

State health officials, on their part, are more wary of admitting that Mumbai has entered stage-3 of the pandemic. “Maybe cases are increasing in some areas, so we’re increasing the number of hospital beds and corona care centres," Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), said when asked if the city has entered the community transmission stage. "Quarantine measures are going to be stricter. This is not a period for relaxation; more awareness is required and asymptomatic patients must stay home. The ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) is doing surveillance for community transmission and they are yet to give their inputs."

Anup Kumar Yadav, Maharashtra health commissioner, said he is unaware where MCGM has declared the community transmission stage, but if it has, “then containment measures have to be intensified".

Mumbai is among the 85 districts of a seroprevalence study by the ICMR to gauge community spread of covid-19. The results of the study will be used to decide where how and when the lockdown can be lifted in affected districts. So far, the city has readied more than 25,000 isolation beds at hospitals, hotels, lodges, marriage halls and sports complexes to quarantine positive patients. The city’s corporation has also identified more than 350 municipal schools to create additional capacity of 35,000 beds.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated