Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,160 new coronavirus infections and 10 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,45,630 and the toll to 16,612, the city civic body said.

The metropolis is left with 10,797 active Covid-19 cases. The city also saw 2,530 recoveries in a day with the overall recovery rate reaching 97%.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,411 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 fatalities due to the coronavirus infection.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick.

Maharashtra on Saturday saw 27,971 new coronavirus cases and 61 pandemic-related deaths during the day.

With the count of new daily cases dropping from the peak of 47,000 to about 25,000, "it seems the Covid-19 third wave has come down," Tope told reporters here.

"But some other cities like Pune, Nagpur and parts of rural area are reporting more and more cases," the minister noted.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts were reporting "very high numbers" earlier while Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad are currently reporting more cases, Tope said.

"People are generally getting discharged within seven-eight days even if they have mild symptoms," he added.

