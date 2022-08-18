Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest since June-end2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 07:11 PM IST
The new Covid-19 cases in India's Mumbai crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time after June 30
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 1,201 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the most since June 30, as well as two deaths. The city had 975 new infections and two pandemic-related deaths as of Wednesday.