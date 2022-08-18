The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 1,201 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the most since June 30, as well as two deaths. The city had 975 new infections and two pandemic-related deaths as of Wednesday.

After June 30, when 1,265 infections and one fatality were reported, the number of new cases in India's financial capital surpassed 1,000 for the first time. Following that, the cases steadily decreased.

The city's caseload increased to 11,35,680 on Thursday, while the death toll reached 19,670, according to a BMC release.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 12,608 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 4,42,98,864, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

Death toll surged to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, including 29 fatalities by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, as the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent, and weekly at 4.20 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,36,70,315. The overall fatality rate to date stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 43 new fatalities composed of eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, five from Haryana, four each from Punjab and West Bengal, three from Karnataka, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

With Inputs from PTI