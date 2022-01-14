As many as 11,317 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,91,306, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

Of the total fresh infections, 9,506 (84%) are asymptomatic.

In addition to this, nine more people lost their lives to the disease. With this, the toll of Covid-19 in Mumbai reached 16,435. A total of 800 patients were hospitalised during the day, the civic body's health department said.

BMC said that 6,432 of the total 38,088 beds (16.8%) have been occupied in Mumbai.

A total of 22,073 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, which raised the tally of recoveries so far to 8,77,884 in Mumbai, leaving the metropolis with 84,352 active cases.

Further, the civic body said that there are no active containment zones (slums and chawls) in the city currently. A total of 65 buildings are sealed across the city.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 89%. The doubling rate is 39 days. With 54,924 new tests, the cumulative number of tests in Mumbai rose to 1,45,10,438.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued new guidelines to manufacturers, suppliers and sellers of home antigen testing kits in the city in view of the rise in the use of home test kits.

In an order issued on Thursday, the civic body has directed people responsible for manufacturing, supplying and selling home antigen testing kits, to email certain details to the civic authorities and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in a prescribed format every day.

It is necessary to report the results of all Covid-19 tests carried out either using rapid antigen test kits or home test kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) by laboratories or individuals through mobile applications, the order stated.

The civic body further said that in some cases, results of home test kits have not been reported to the ICMR, causing the authorities to lose track of patients, which in turn leads to further spread of the infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.