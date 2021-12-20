Mumbai sees 18% y-o-y dip in property registrations in November

The share of ₹1 crore and below price segment of homes in the latest three-month period, has increased from 51% in September 2021 to 53% in October 2021 and currently stands at 58%. The share of this segment was lower during the stamp duty incentive window when many homebuyers in the higher value ticket size segments were more active. However, since the resumption of the regular stamp duty rate in April 2021, this segment remains a dominant part of homebuyer preference in the city.