Mumbai sees 276 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate now 2.59%
2 min read.08:08 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
The Maharashtra capital had on Saturday reported 365 cases and two fatalities due to the deadly inflection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the 376 new cases, only 24 were symptomatic
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, Sunday reported 276 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.59% in the past 24 hours, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra said in a statement. The city reported total active cases to 11,21,095 besides two fatalities taking the toll to 19,632.
The Maharashtra capital had on Saturday reported 365 cases and two fatalities due to the deadly inflection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. Of the 376 new cases, only 24 were symptomatic, the official added.
The recovery count rose by 397 to reach 10,99,163, which left the city with an active caseload of 2,300, the BMC official said.
The metropolis health department shows that the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the last 24 hours in the city stood at 10,656 down from 11,442 samples examined a day earlier.
It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,76,98,650. The city recovery rate was 98% and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03%.
It showed that the caseload doubling time in the metropolis now stood at 2,279 days.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra today reported 2,186 fresh Covid-19 cases, with 2,179 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra said.
One patient of BA.4 variant and 18 patients of BA.5 were detected, along with 17 patients of BA.2.75 variant in the state.
The Public Health Department of Maharashtra reported 15,525 active cases across the state with a fatality rate of 1.84%.
The health department further said with 2179 patients discharged today, the total number of discharged patients in the state rise to 78,55,840 with a recovery rate of 97.96%.
Separately, India today reported 20,528 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,37,50,599, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data. While the active cases increased to 1,43,449, the death toll climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities.
Notably, the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total Covid-19 infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Notably, the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total Covid-19 infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.