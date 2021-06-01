Mumbai sees 29% dip in new home sales’ share in May

“…We are still far from pre-covid levels of May 2019, or the levels witnessed during the seven months of lower stamp duty window. While the overall sales volumes are marred due to the lockdown conditions in Mumbai, the heartening fact is that sales in April 2021 and May 2021 have been substantially higher in the sub – ₹one crore category, which is traditionally understood to be price and value sensitive," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

