Mumbai sees 3 BA.5, 2 BA.4 Omicron sub-variant cases. Read here

Mumbai sees 3 BA.5, 2 BA.4 Omicron sub-variant cases. Read here1 min read . 26 Jun 2022
- All the samples were collected during the 10-20 June period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54
As many as three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant have been detected in Mumbai, according to the latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune.
As many as three patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant have been detected in Mumbai, according to the latest report by the BJ Medical College in Pune.
All the samples were collected during the 10-20 June period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54.
All the samples were collected during the 10-20 June period. With this, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases have gone up to 54.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 23 cases of Covid-19 caused by sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, taking the tally of such patients to 49.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 23 cases of Covid-19 caused by sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, taking the tally of such patients to 49.
As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4.
As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4.
It said one patient was below 18 years of age, two are in the 18-25 segment, nine are in between 26 and 50 years and 11 patients are 50-plus.
It said one patient was below 18 years of age, two are in the 18-25 segment, nine are in between 26 and 50 years and 11 patients are 50-plus.
Of the 23 patients, 12 are women and the rest men, the report added. The report informed that of the 49 samples, 28 are in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, four in Nagpur and two in Thane.
Of the 23 patients, 12 are women and the rest men, the report added. The report informed that of the 49 samples, 28 are in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, four in Nagpur and two in Thane.
The Kasturba laboratory has tested 364 samples, which were collected between June 1 and 18 and barring one, all have been of the Omicron variant, while BA.2 and BA.238 have been found in 325 samples, a state health department bulletin said.
The Kasturba laboratory has tested 364 samples, which were collected between June 1 and 18 and barring one, all have been of the Omicron variant, while BA.2 and BA.238 have been found in 325 samples, a state health department bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all in Mumbai, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905, an official said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,493 COVID-19 cases and five deaths, all in Mumbai, taking the tally to 79,62,666 and the toll to 1,47,905, an official said.
He said the cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday were also added to the tally for the day, due to which the caseload had ballooned by 6,493.
He said the cases that could not be tabulated due to a glitch in the ICMR portal on Saturday were also added to the tally for the day, due to which the caseload had ballooned by 6,493.
The active caseload in the state is 24,608, he said. The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.
The active caseload in the state is 24,608, he said. The overall count of recoveries stood at 77,90,153 until now.
A state health department bulletin stated that Mumbai region reported 4,804 cases, followed by Pune division with 1,060, Nashik region 150, Kolhapur division 102, Aurangabad 52, Latur 63, Akola 79 and Nagpur 183.
A state health department bulletin stated that Mumbai region reported 4,804 cases, followed by Pune division with 1,060, Nashik region 150, Kolhapur division 102, Aurangabad 52, Latur 63, Akola 79 and Nagpur 183.
Mumbai reported 2,771 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,449 and the fatality count to 19,599.
Mumbai reported 2,771 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 11,07,449 and the fatality count to 19,599.