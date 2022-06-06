Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases for the past week, with Mumbai logging the most number of cases. The maximum city on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases and the day before, it logged 889 infections. And the total number of cases reported in the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838). Now, the question remains, is Mumbai becoming the epicentre for the 4th COVID wave?

