This may not be the start of 4th COVID wave because the variant that is circulating is Omicron which had already peaked in January. So, severe infection for 2nd time is unlikely
Maharashtra is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases for the past week, with Mumbai logging the most number of cases. The maximum city on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases and the day before, it logged 889 infections. And the total number of cases reported in the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838). Now, the question remains, is Mumbai becoming the epicentre for the 4th COVID wave?
Is Mumbai looking at the 4th COVID wave?
Experts explain this may not be the start of a fourth wave mostly because the variant that is circulating currently is Omicron which had already peaked in January with the city recording 20,000 cases every day. So catching a severe infection for the second time is highly unlikely.
A similar trend was witnessed in Delhi in April this year. With the emergence of new variants, the national capital witnessed a sharp surge in cases, but it subsided within days, without causing much of severe cases.
What is the reason behind the sudden COVID surge?
Last week, while speaking about the sudden surge in cases, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi, said, “The number of cases might increase which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely."
Explaining the reason behind the sudden surge, Rai told news agency ANI, “these types of viruses don't end quickly and fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy." And, he further assured that as compared to second and third waves, the situation in our country can be considered great right now.
How the city is preparing to tackle another COVID surge?
However, the city civic body has started taking precautionary measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai. The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday asked the civic body officials to amp up their measures to combat the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital city. He attributed this decision to the fact that the city's infection has reached 8%, which is a warning sign.
He instructed that the number of daily tests for Covid-19 should be increased to over 30,000 from the current 8,000 tests.
