Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new COVID cases, which is about 50% higher than the number of cases reported on Monday. Yesterday, the city reported 676 new cases. With today's count, the active number of cases is at 5,947, while the total infection tally touched 1,07,776, the city civic body said in its bulletin. The city saw 961 new cases on Sunday and 889 infections on Saturday.

The total number of cases reported in Mumbai in the first few days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of May (5838).

No COVID deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and with that, the total COVID-related fatalities are at 19,569. In the same time span, the city also reported 506 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 10,46,233.

Maharashtra COVID tally

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported a day before, the state health department said. Mumbai alone reported 1,242 new cases, up from 676 on Monday. One case of B.A.5 variant was also detected during the day, the official release said.

The state, however, did not record any pandemic-related death. On February 19, Maharashtra had recorded 1,635 new cases. The numbers had declined afterwards. "According to the latest report of whole genomic sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," the release said.

