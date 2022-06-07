Mumbai sees 50% rise in new COVID cases today; highest in over 3 months

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,242 new COVID cases, which is about 50% higher than the number of cases reported on Monday. Yesterday, the city reported 676 new cases. With today's count, the active number of cases is at 5,947, while the total infection tally touched 1,07,776, the city civic body said in its bulletin. The city saw 961 new cases on Sunday and 889 infections on Saturday.

