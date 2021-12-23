Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed that the capital city of Maharashtra, Mumbai, has reported 602 positive cases of coronavirus infection.

The surge in cases is the highest recorded in over 77 days, since 6 October, when it had reported 629 cases.

Mumbai also remains the highest contributor in the Omicron case surge in the country. With 65 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain.

The financial capital of India reported one death in the past twenty four hours from the infection.

The total caseload of active patients in the city now stands at 2813, adding to the total of 768750.

The number of patients who recovered stands at 207 in a day, taking the tally to 746991.

The city conducted 39423 tests in the past twenty four hours. The positivity rate remains at 1.52%.

Earlier Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had pointed out that some MLAs were not wearing masks in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. Things should be taken seriously in the light of the new variant of coronavirus, he said in the Assembly.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to chair a review meeting on the Covid situation in the country, keeping in mind the recent surge in cases of the new variant, later this evening after his return from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

