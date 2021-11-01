Bengaluru: Mumbai municipal region has seen an 8% rise in registration of housing properties in October to 8,576 units, compared to 7,929 units in the year-ago period, as homes sales continue to witness momentum this year, according to property advisory Knight Frank India.

Sequentially, the registration of housing properties in the region, the area under Bombay Municipal Corporation, in October rose by 10% compared to September 2021. Compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, registrations have grown by 48% in October 2021.

The registration data includes properties bought in both the primary and secondary markets.

"The healthy growth in the residential property registrations volume is a sign of recovering markets. A consistent increase captured in last few months demonstrates the strength of demand in the market as this continued surge in demand is despite the roll-back of government's stamp duty demand stimulant," said Gulam Zia, senior executive director, Knight Frank India.

“The continuous growth has led to a new lease of life to the residential markets and developers too are preparing for a stellar festive period this year," added Zia.

Total government revenue realized through sale registrations equaled ₹550 crore, which was 136% higher on a year-on-year period. However, in October 2020, the stamp duty was charged at the limited period incentivized rate of 2% while now it is charged at 5%, Knight Frank said.

As India came out of the first lockdown in 2020, the Maharashtra government in August said it would temporarily reduce stamp duty on housing units from 5% to 2% until 31 December 2020. Stamp duty from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, was at 3%.

In Mumbai, India’s most valuable property market and luxury realty capital, where prices were stagnant for over half a decade, the stamp duty cut gave a huge boost to home sales, particularly in the high-end category.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand, posted a net profit of ₹223.36 crore for the September-ended quarter. It had posted a net loss of ₹362.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to ₹2,201.66 crore in the September quarter from ₹988.18 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.