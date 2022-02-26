Mumbai sees 89 COVID-19 cases; no death for 7th time in Feb. Details here

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, while Covid caseload doubling time is 4,450 days; the city reported zero deaths on 7 days this month -- February 15,16, 17,20, 23, 25 and now 26

Recording further decline in daily Covid-19 cases, the city of Mumbai has reported 89 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed. As per the BMC officials, this is the 7th time this month that the fatality slate was clean in the metropolis. The overall Covid tally in Mumbai has reached 10,56,296 and the death toll at 16,691. A total of 200 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the overall count to 10,35,826.

As of now, Mumbai's Covid count stands at 902. As many as 20,073 new samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the number of tests to 1,61,53,525. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, while Covid caseload doubling time is 4,450 days. As per civic body officials, Mumbai reported zero deaths on 7 days this month -- February 15,16, 17,20, 23, 25 and now 26. A similar feat was achieved in December 2021 as well.

Meanwhile, another big city Delhi recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, while the case positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, the city's health department data shows. Today's Covid cases are less than Friday when the national capital recorded 460 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths.

India logs 11,499 new cases

India logged 11,499 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,905,844 while the active cases declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 20 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent, the ministry said.

With PTI inputs

With PTI inputs {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

