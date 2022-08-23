Mumbai sees a 25% jump in COVID cases in 24 hrs; active tally over 12,000

Mumbai logged 832 fresh COVID cases and three deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. Maharashtra reported a total of 1,910 fresh coronavirus cases and 7 deaths, active tally up to 12,355
With the onset of the festive season, COVID cases in Mumbai have begun to rise constantly. The financial capital Tuesday saw a 25% jump in COVID cases by recording as many as 832 new infections.
It is worth noting that Mumbai saw a significant drop of 27.6% in COVID cases a day ago. The city logged only 592 fresh covid cases on Monday and, 818 on the day before.
However, for the fourth consecutive day, the metropolis has logged less than 1,000 coronavirus infections. Last week, the financial capital had recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on two straight days.
The city also 2 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday that took the death toll to 19,675.
With today's count, the active tally crossed the 12,000 mark in the state. The new cases have taken the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203.
Maharashtra reported a total of 1,910 fresh COVID cases and 7 deaths on Tuesday. The state marked a sudden hike of 727 cases from a day ago. Out of the new cases, most are from Mumbai.
In the last twenty four hours, more than 1,272 patients recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recuperated cases to 79,26,918. The total number of active cases in the state reached to 12,355. The highest number of 6,269 active cases was reported from Mumbai. Thane and Pune recorded 2,138 and 1,610 of active cases.
A high number of cases along with significant cases of recovery, the recovery rate reached to 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was reported to be 1.83%.The administration performed around 32,359 coronavirus tests in last 24 hours. The state's positivity rate remained at 5.90%.
