Mumbai on Monday witnessed a slight dip in the COVID cases as compared to the number of infections that were logged over the weekend. On Monday, the maximum city reported 676 new cases. Meanwhile, the city saw 961 new cases on Sunday and 889 infections on Saturday. With today's count, the active tally breached 5,000 mark and the total number of infections is 10,70,534, the city civic body said in its bulletin.

Generally, fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends.

By now it is evident that the total number of cases reported in Mumbai in the first five days of June is more than double the total number of cases in March (1,519), almost 60% of the April cases (1,795) and over 50% of the May burden (5838).

No COVID deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and with that, the total COVID-related fatalities are at 19,569. In the same time span, the city also reported 318 recoveries taking the total number of recoveries to 10,45,757.

At least 6 districts are witnessing surge in number of COVID cases

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope mentioned that COVID cases are surging at least in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. Tope in his briefing to the reporters in Mumbai on Monday also urged people to get their vaccinations done and to wear masks.

Maharashtra COVID tally

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866. Maharashtra's positivity rate is at 0.064%. Presently, the recovery rate in the state is 98.03% and case fatality rate is 1.87%.

Apart from Mumbai, the regions that reported new cases are Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

Daily coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra for the last few days. On Sunday, the state had reported 1,494 new cases and one fatality.

Owing to the sudden spike in Maharashtra and Kerala as the two states, Centre advised the states to maintain caution. The four states account for 60% of the country's cases reported in the week.