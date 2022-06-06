Mumbai sees a slight dip in COVID cases; active tally breaches 5,000 mark

Mumbai on Monday witnessed a slight dip in the COVID cases as compared to the number of infections that were logged over the weekend. On Monday, the maximum city reported 676 new cases. Meanwhile, the city saw 961 new cases on Sunday and 889 infections on Saturday. With today's count, the active tally breached 5,000 mark and the total number of infections is 10,70,534, the city civic body said in its bulletin.

